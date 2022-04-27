Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya became a first-time mother and shared a beautiful testimony about the unforgettable moment

The proud mother shared a beautiful photo of herself to announce that she gave birth to the baby on April 26, 2022

Fans have trooped to Christabel's page with congratulatory messages and commended her lovely maternity photo

Beautiful actress, Christabel Egbenya shared a flawless photo to announce that she is now a mother and her fans have been drooling about the image.

The actress who became a first-time mother took to her Instagram page to share the news with her followers and thanked God for making it out of the labour room.

Christabel Egbenya welcomes her first baby.

Source: Instagram

In the post, Christabel did not reveal the gender of the new baby.

According to her:

"Our baby is here I made it out from the labour room, Thank you Jesus 26\4/2022."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with her

Social media users have trooped to her page to comment on the lovely maternity photo she shared and congratulate her on the arrival of her first child.

omannadi:

"Ahhh my darling huge congrats : nothing is bigger than this."

Ibiwarietuk:

"Congratulations baby girl ❤️❤️❤️ I have been waiting for this beautiful news ... Thank you Jesus."

Mrssugarrr:

"Congratulations my Love our baby is here!"

Chommyfelicity:

"Wow our wifey don born o congratulations my darling."

Realucheebere:

"Wow! A Very Big Congratulationsssssss sweet baby, God is so great."

Lucyamehlucious

"Oh my goodness. Congratulations baby. I'm so happy for you babe. More strength for baby and mama."

_Indianngoddess_:

"Congratulations Beautiful. Blessings to you and your bundle of Joy God Bless."

