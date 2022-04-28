Popular Instagram comedian Gloria Olorunto, better known as Maraji who just welcomed her first baby boy, Maraji has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The comedian revealed the face of her cute son, Jayden Mensah in a series of videos and photos on Instagram as she tried to complain about the baby sleeping too much

Nigerians have once again congratulated the new mother and commented on how adorable the baby looks

Nigerian female comedian, Maraji did not do like some of her celebrity colleagues who do not like to reveal the faces of their newborn babies.

It took only one week for the new mother to reveal the face of her cute baby, Jayden Mensah and Nigerians can't stop talking about how adorable the boy looks.

Maraji unveils her baby's face.

Source: Instagram

In a series of photos and videos she shared on Instagram, Maraji complained about Jayden sleeping too much as she also shared his one-hour-old photo.

She captioned the post as:

Nigerians commend and congratulate Maraji

A number of Maraji's fans and celebrity colleagues across the country have trooped to her page to comment on her baby and how adorable he looks.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kie_kie__:

"He’s sooooo beautiful."

_Charlesborn:

"Leave the pikin make e rest Maraji."

Official_starboybmx:

"First slide says, is this Nigeria ?"

_Benmie:

"I have seen fine babies before but this is a discovery."

Minas.nn:

"It’s the last picture for me “mommy of you don’t stop this nonsense yeah” , he’s so cute."

Mirabella:

"He is such a fine boy, leave man make he sleep abeg."

Madeforyadah:

He's so adorable, congratulations Welcome baby."

