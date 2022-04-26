Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is back at trying to convince ladies who are adamant about remaining good girls

Bobrisky shared a post commending bad girls who are acquiring new rides and congratulated them while passing a dig at men

The crossdresser also slammed broke boyfriends as he encouraged other ladies to become bad girls

Controversial effeminate celebrity, Bobrisky, stirred massive reaction after a post he made about the benefit of being a bad girl.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to defend bad girls and commended some of his proteges who newly acquired new rides.

Bobrisky urges ladies to turn bad girls. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He also declared that being a good girl doesn't pay and boasted about ladies showing men they run the town.

"More key to you all my daughters. Let show dis men we run the town."

In another post, he encouraged other ladies to join the bad girl association and cursed out broke boyfriends.

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's posts

A number of Bobrisky's fans have reacted differently to his post that is advocating for becoming a bad girl.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bji.nao:

"We dey here. Good girl no dey pay."

Homegirl_xx:

"God punish baby I will endure till it get better."

Haolat___:

"Thanks for the daily motivation mummy of Lagos."

Big_unique:

"Man dey give una advice ok .. una go old na."

Happyevecollections_backup:

"Naxo dem go still use some girls untop good girl no dey pass, it depends on Grace that you carry before bad girl can pay you."

Waleryentertainment:

"Must you always try to mislead young ladies?"

Furrybyvee:

"My sister my brother you no lie oooooo. bad girl activated now."

