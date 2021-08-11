Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, recently took to social media to tension his haters with a new video

The controversial socialite showed off a big ‘Ghana must go’ bag filled with stacks of money and declared himself the biggest girl in the country

The video soon went viral on Instagram and internet users shared their takes on the crossdresser’s boastful display

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, recently made a boastful move on social media after flaunting a lot of cash.

Taking to his Snapchat page, the controversial celebrity posted a clip of himself opening a very big ‘Ghana must go’ bag to display its contents.

The bag contained a lot of money going by the stacks of N500 bundles that were seen in it.

Bobrisky flaunts big bag of money. Photos: Bobrisky / Snapchat.

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser was also heard talking in the video about how he was on nobody’s level in the country.

According to Bobrisky, he is obviously the biggest girl in Nigeria.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to viral video

The Snapchat video soon started to make the rounds on other social media platforms especially Instagram.

This led to numerous internet users sharing their take on it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Opeyemifamakin:

“Y’all will not learn from Hush Pupi.”

Obilewon:

“When EFCC come he/she go say my haters are after me but you will be flaunting wealth without work.”

Doktorfabz:

“This one will go and withdraw all his money flaunt it and go deposit it am back.”

Mhoyito:

“What if na clothe dey under.”

Edwlee:

“Until you use clout invite EFCC to your house. Na then you go “respect your murder”.”

Interesting.

