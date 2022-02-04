EX-BBNaija housemate, Queen, has gotten her fans and supporters in the online community talking after taking them on a trip down memory lane

The BBNaija star released some epic throwback photos that gave fans an insight into her childhood and career as a beauty queen

Social media users couldn’t help but heap accolades on the reality star with many noting that she has always been pretty

Former Big Brother Naija 9BBNaija) housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, recently took her fans and followers in the online community on a trip down memory lane.

The young lady via her Instastoryy channel released some epic throwback pictures showing her life when she was much younger.

BBNaija's Queen when she was much younger.

Source: Instagram

Queen also used the opportunity to share pictures backing up claims she made in the Big Brother house about being a beauty queen and contesting for several international pageants.

Some of the pictures captured a much younger queen on stages of different beauty pageants she participated in.

Check out the images below:

BBNaija's Queen digs up old photos of her younger self.

Source: Instagram

Reactions

The pictures sparked sweet reactions from netizens and many couldn’t help but point out that the BBNaija star has always been pretty even from her younger days.

Read some comments spotted below:

fenyygirl_25 said:

"Some no fit share their throwback or leave am for their page , hip hip ! Hurray queen fine no be today."

kossysor_ said:

"She has always been beautiful."

la_doosh said:

"She has always been pretty, dress sense didn’t change too."

amafitshapewear said:

"She has always been a happening babe , judging from her dressing. We wey go summer coaching or computer school can tell."

nursejoaanie said:

"Omoh.. Queen has always been a Queen..Fine girl."

eby_fashionhubluxury1 said:

"Honestly she is very beautiful."

Tega wades in as Queen shades Maria over endorsement deal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Three BBNaija Lockdown stars Tega, Queen, and Maria got Nigerians talking on social media.

Queen had first taken to her Instagram page to laugh at one of her colleagues over an endorsement deal she accepted.

The reality stars then told Nigerians to advise her colleagues against signing deals that are not worth it.

