Actress Mercy Johnson, her daughters and only son were seen in an adorable dance video shared on her Instagram page

However, Henry who was the only man in the midst of ladies struggled to keep up with the routine and his mother made fun of him

Fans and colleagues were also seen in the comment section reacting, with some taking the side of Henry

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie shared yet another dance video of her family with fans and followers on Instagram.

The movie star was seen alongside her daughters and only son, Henry, as they all took positions and commenced a dance routine.

However, Henry seemed to have missed the memo as he had a dance routine of his own which was different from what his mother and sisters were doing.

Sharing the cute clip, Mercy hilariously took a swipe at her son. She wrote:

"What is Henry dancing Biko nu?"

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues react

The video sparked different reactions from Mercy’s Instagram followers and some of them were quick to jump to Henry’s defence.

Read some comments sighted below:

perry_nails_warri said:

"Man of the house."

ambassador_ibibabriggs said:

"Henry no send una."

glitterslily said:

"Na henry dance pass."

chinneyloveofficial said:

"Please and please and please leave my Henry alone…"

audulola said:

"Henry will not kill me with laughs."

foodstuffplaceng said:

"Henry is in a world of his own."

cyntomama84 said:

"This Henry's dance is not for this planet."

leticiabotchway said:

"Today no oversized shoes from my sweet baby girl? I’ve been looking forward to that oo."

Mercy Johnson and her children wear her husband's shoes in video

Still in a related story about the celebrity family, Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Johnson and her kids entertained fans with their TikTok video.

In the video, the film star and her children rocked camouflage outfits with oversized shoes belonging to her husband.

The video raised a lot of funny comments on social media with fans noting that Mercy’s husband’s shoes have suffered in their hands.

