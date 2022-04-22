BBNaija season 4 star, Cindy Okafor is sharing her relationship advice and advising fellow women about men

The reality star made it known that she spent 5 years in her first relationship before she realised that a man will know who he wants to settle with within months

Cindy advised ladies to reconsider their stand in relationships if their men are not sure about them after one year, Nigerians have reacted

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem star, Cindy Okafor is giving relationship advice to ladies and they are engaging her with mixed reactions.

Cindy made it known in a tweet that she dated a man for five years before realising that a man can make up his mind about marriage within 3 months of dating a woman.

She further advised ladies to stop wasting their time and reconsider their stands in relationships if their men are not sure about them after one year of dating.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Cindy's advise

Social media users especially ladies have reacted differently to Cindy Okafor's advice to ladies about relationships.

Legit.ng captures some of the comments, read below:

Temi_tayo2:

"So, you just dey know! We been knew since, Not how far, A man knows what and who he wants."

Marybakes_ph_lagos:

"5 years courtship is way too much no matter what."

Maxie_emel_:

"Relationship advice everywhere. Please do what works for you. Period."

Gatsegwasi:

"Do what works for you please. People dated for longer and got married, others for shorter and broke up. No rules."

Daveed_de:

"You dated yours for 5 years and you're advising others to do just 1 year. Is this not selfishness experience they say is the best teacher."

Dear_enayi:

"Odindin 5 years? Ahhhh! How do y'all date for that long sef? My longest relationship lasted for 5 mins."

