Rising star Portable recently joined comedian Cute Abiola for a skit production that has already whet the appetite of netizens

A preview shared on Instagram captured the singer fuming in his usual fashion as he threatened to make use of his spiritual ring

Social media users who saw the teaser had different things to say as they anticipate the release of the full video

Comedian Cute Abiola went the extra mile for his latest skit production as he enlisted the help of rising music star, Portable.

The humour merchant sparked funny reactions from his Instagram followers after sharing teaser photos with Portable on his page.

Singer Portable and Cute Abiola feature in skit. Photo: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

The two appeared scantily dressed in the photos and looked like they were about to throw punches at each other.

See the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Cute Abiola shares teaser

Cute Abiola returned with a video teaser that gave his followers an idea of what to expect in the full production.

The video captured Portable fuming in his usual fashion as he tried to find out who stole his pot of beans.

The Zazu crooner equally threatened to use 'jazz' on the said individual if his stolen item is not returned.

Watch the funny teaser below:

Reactions from social media users

swag_omoluabi said:

"Lawyer kunle ti to wayray wo."

xtun_kyeii said:

"Chaiii this one u carry zazo put for comedy make sure u add DJykmule."

graphitewole said:

"This guys yoruba is from another planet."

samuelolufemi5 said:

"Nna give street problem house to live, nna go hear ham."

official_soicm said:

"Everybody don turn comedian this country is indeed a big joke."

kjmillionaire said:

"Idamu adugbo don enter house oooo."]

Many warn Portable as he causes trouble inside Benin nightclub

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that controversial singer Portable sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted in a video that surfaced online.

The clip captured a super-hyper Portable shouting at the top of his voice as he requested a DJ to come out and play music.

Social media users who reacted to the clip were quick to warn the controversial star that his conduct may not be totally acceptable in Benin.

Source: Legit.ng