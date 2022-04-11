Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel has expressed excitement after he met the schoolgirl who sang his hit song Pour Me Water like a pro

The schoolgirl had gone viral a few days ago on social media after she was seen in a video singing and giving some dance steps to the song

The Nigerian music star, in a video he shared via his social media timeline, disclosed he gave the girl a gift in person, an act that has left many gushing

Nigerian music star and songwriter Kizz Daniel has left many of his fans gushing after sharing a video of him and a school girl Munachi who had gone viral on social media after singing his song Pour Me Water like a professional.

After seeing the video, the talented singer commenced a search for Munachi as he revealed he wanted to see her in person.

Kizz Daniel was delighted to meet a girl who sang his song like a professional. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

In the latest post via his social media, Kizz Daniel shared a video of him and Munachi as they vibed to his hit song Pour Me Water.

Sharing the video via his IG page, Kizz Daniel wrote:

“ I finally found and met munachi aka kekere Arrgh!! Big Vibe || Thank you @splendour_baby @itz_yungrinofficial Enjoy your gift Kekere* ❤️.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to congratulate the young schoolgirl. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officialomoborty:

"Dreams do come true …. Congratulations girl !!!"

seiilat:

"I also love this track ehn. This is so nice ."

naj_beauty_store:

"Under how many minutes of contact, she is already fresh and glowing❤️."

honeyjewel01:

"Find me too kizz Daniel my middle name na kekere ...."

swagnificentbison:

"You just helped achieve one of her topmost dreams #Respect."

teezmolly:

"See as she dey glow now now now."

emonitay:

"It’s like water is coming out of my eyes sha my pillow don soak…bless her ❤️."

Young schoolgirl sings Pour Me Water by Kizz Daniel like a Pro

Legit.ng had reported that the little girl was seen showing off her talent in public as she performed "Pour Me Water" by Kizz Daniel.

The girl who was seen in a school uniform rode the popular track waves and she has been compared to professional singers.

Those who have seen the girl sing attest to her apparent talent. In the video, a lady held a mic to her mouth as she rode on, singing the popular track word for word.

