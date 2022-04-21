An upcoming singer, Kenny King sparked massive reactions online after passing a slight dig at superstar, Buna Boy

Kenny wondered why Burna Boy is always the only artist who performs at the concert he headlines

He further gave kudos to Wizkid and Davido who allow other artists to perform at their concerts, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

A budding music star, Kenny King is not impressed with Burna Boy's approach of being the only artist who performs during most of his headline concerts.

Kenny shared his thought via a Tweet and gave Kudos to Davido and Wizkid for always giving other artists opportunities to perform on their platforms.

Singer hails Wizkid, Davido, shades Burna Boy. Credit: @wizkidayo @burnaboygram @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Kenny:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I'm yet to understand why Burna Boy is only the artist who performs at almost every of his concert most times. Mehn kudos to Wizkid and Davido for always bring others on their platform."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Kenny King's opinion on Burna Boy

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Kenny Kings tweet about Burna Boy not giving others the opportunity to perform on his platform.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kriss_onos2:

"Because he’s got the best live Band and has too many good songs that the duration of the show won’t be enough for him to finish his songs."

Oba_awe:

"Who dem Sunny Ade bring come stage?"

Ekuapaula:

"Wizkid is not greedy that’s why he’s the King of African Music."

_Manibfp:

"Who brought him out when he wasn’t popping?"

Venzamafuskale7:

"His problem be say he too Sabi."

Olomivibez:

"But his 02 arena show last year, he brought artists on stage na. Must people even talk self. Leave all dis legends alone to live the way they want."

Nigerians vote Davido as celeb with most expensive lifestyle

Legit.ng earlier reported that music superstar, Davido emerged as the celebrity with the most expensive lifestyle.

The DMW boss beat his agelong rivals, Wizkid and Burna Boy by a wide margin in a poll conducted by Legit.ng.

Davido emergence came after he garnered a mouthwatering 81.2% of the total votes and squashed every competition.

Source: Legit.ng