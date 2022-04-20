A video of Comedian AY and singer, Portable has sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community

The Zazoo crooner engages the comedian in a dance challenge during the recently held AY Live over the weekend

Portable put so much energy into the dance that left AY in awe and made his way out of the stage but the singer held him tight in a bid to continue the aggressive dance

A video of Portable's performance at AY Live has left fans wondering where the singer's energy emanated from.

Portable engaged ace Comedian AY in a dance challenge during his performance but the funnyman had to run for his dear life judging the passion and energy the Zazoo crooner put into the dance.

Comedian AY and Portable dance on stage.

Source: Instagram

As AY tried to escape from the stage, Portable held him tight in a bid to make him finish what he started.

The video has sparked massive reactions online as fans can't take their eyes off the hilarious moment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable and AY's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the funny video of Portable dragging back Comedian Ay from leaving the stage.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kelvante_

"When the bushmeat catches the hunter."

Kaybugar:

"Portable na mad entertainer. Reincarnation of Terry G."

Soniakaigama:

"I say entertainment industry don see wetin pass them."

Ololadearewa_lolibae:

"E be like say Ay give am pass money wey him charge am."

Kelbenkynwanne:

"Last last the crowd got entertained."

Akinyeledannyoung:

"You forget say na werey olorin you carry come your show e gats show werey."

Eddy_2433:

"Nah only him go do comedy , dance and sing normally Dey suppose pay ham well for the show."

Portable leaves music, turns comedian after E-money gives him bundle of money

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was on the artists who performed at the AY Live Easter show.

Fortunately for the singer, he got more than what he bargained for as socialite billionaire, E-Money blessed him with a bundle of money.

Portable's reaction after receiving the money left many Nigerians talking as he turned into a comedian and he the stage some minutes later.

