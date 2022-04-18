A young man has been seen dancing barefooted in a viral video, attracting attention to himself on the internet

Many people have described him as a happy man after seeing the skills and passion he displayed on the dance floor

But it is the man's legwork that made people happy as he took it to the next level, showing powerful and sterling moves

A man has been able to make many people happy on the internet with the powerful dance which he displayed in public.

Seen at one corner of the street, he took everyone by storm with the way he moved his legs like a dance professional.

The man danced with intense energy. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Powerful legworks

Although the man used the whole of his body to dance, it became obvious that he is more skilled in legwork.

His legworks were so stelling and powerful that it has received much applause on Instagram where the video was shared by @saintavenue_ent1.

The man's energy is very electrifying because his body radiates someone who is happy. At some point, he joined his two hands and moved with both legs held together. At that moment, it was only his body that responded to the rhythm of the song. The man was clearly in the mood and he did credibly well.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

Meanwhile, Nigerians who have seen the video on Instagram are reacting to it in different ways.

See some of the reactions below:

@__bami2qr said:

"7 go soon knack."

@kinxlee___ reacted:

"This trips too much."

@omotolaglitz said:

"Comot body joor."

@more_bagz commented:

"Rice don dey on fire."

