Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, are currently enjoying an outpour of love and support from many on social media.

The newlyweds had their traditional wedding ceremony in Owerri on Tuesday, April 19th and the turnout was indeed massive.

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike look cute in video. Photo: @nigerianwedding

An interesting video that caught the attention of netizens captured the beautiful bride posing for photographs in one of the traditional outfits for the day.

Watch the clip below:

Husband and wife cut their cake

Another video that made it to social media from the star-studded ceremony captured the moment Rita and Fidelis cut their wedding cake in front of friends, family and other invited guests.

The Nollywood diva was all smiles as her husband placed joined hands with her to cut the beautifully decorated cake.

Watch below:

More congratulatory messages pour in

chiefchimex said:

"Congrats, not been hearing much.about her for so long ,but the husband fine 000."

chinwendu_anabel said:

"Congratulations sis. I wish you blissful marriage."

official_dollar said:

"Congratulations it was about time. She wasn't getting any younger. It's never too late. Marriage wise though."

kemiashiru said:

"Everything about this wedding is just giving me joy."

olabukolagold said:

"people do no understand the word simplicity, they are expecting her to go nd bake millions cake nd start wasting money. Rich people always do things in moderation but vou see those poor ones with bank loans na dem you go see Shey you people sha saw otedola pikin nd eazi proposal? ordinary weaving that girl no do."

ebere1 said:

"Congratulations Screen Diva Rita."

delphinolic said:

"All I see in this wedding is simplicity at its peak.... really beautiful all through. Where are those people that takes 3 months to build house in tha name of making wedding cake??"

Actress Ufuoma McDermott appreciates Rita Dominic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Ufuoma McDermott penned an appreciation message to Nollywood star Rita Dominic.

Ufuoma revealed how Rita helped her find her feet in the movie industry as she described her as someone with a good heart.

She also spoke on how Rita made her know it was okay to be a bookworm as she taught her to read other materials apart from novels.

Source: Legit.ng