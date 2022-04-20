Rita and Fidelis: Couple’s Private Dance Moves Many to Tears As John Legend’s All of Me Plays in Background
- An interesting highlight of Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike’s traditional wedding ceremony in Owerri was when the couple had their private dance
- The newlywed husband and wife were completely drawn into each other’s company as John Legend’s All of Me song played in the background
- Guests who were present at the event and social media observers found the video emotional as they congratulated the two
Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike left guests feeling emotional as they ticked off one of the agendas of the day at their traditional wedding ceremony.
After all the merrymaking with friends, family members and other invited guests, the lovebirds finally had a moment to themselves as they took the stage for a private couple’s dance.
A video posted by actress Hilda Dokubo captured the moment husband and wife held on to each other and gently moved their bodies to John Legend’s All of Me song.
The moment was made even more special and fairytale-like as fireworks went up around them and illuminated the passion on their faces.
Many present at the scene couldn’t help themselves from filming the beautiful and emotional moment.
Watch the lovely video below:
Reactions from social media users
ruthantonia_ said:
"Awwww, love is a beautiful thing❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats to the latest couple in town."
peach6316 said:
"This is beautiful I’m so happy for Rita! May God bless their union."
chimezieemma said:
"Beautiful bride she deserve all the happiness , she is loved congrats."
maryndozi said:
"This is so beautiful. Wishing you Ritah marital blessings all round."
pearlyugo said:
"I can watch this all day. I'm so happy for her."
kechie4 said:
"A big congratulations to you Riri nwa, may God bless your new home with perfect peace and love."
Comedian Julius Agwu attends Rita Dominic's wedding, parties hard
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian Julius Agwu dismissed rumours making the rounds on social media that he has been struggling with his health.
The veteran entertainer was spotted in a video posted by actress Hilda Dokubo from Rita Dominic’s star-studded wedding ceremony.
Agwu was not just a regular attendee as he was seen busting moves on the dance floor and even singing after the performer.
