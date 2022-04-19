Portable's wife Omobewaji could not hide her emotions after her husband surprised her with gifts on her birthday

Not only did the singer gush over his woman, he also invited a trumpet and surprise company to serenade her

A heavily pregnant Bewaji went on her knees to thank Portable as she struggled to fight back tears of joy

Portbale's wife, Omobewaji recently clocked a new age and the singer made sure to celebrate her on social media to the amazement of many.

After gushing over the mother of his son on Instagram, the singer also invited people to help him surprise her.

Omobewaji who is pregnant with her second child for Portable became overwhelmed with emotions at the thoughtful gesture.

The young lady fought back tears and filed as she went on her knees to thank the singer who lovingly held her in his arms and placated her.

Nigerians react to the video

babylyon_xo:

"Zazu Na lover boy joor "

sneakers_wholesale_store:

"Awww, e be like this portable go sabi love sha"

zeina.kilali:

"This is an interesting side of him, lol"

veraldine______:

"This girl is very strong despite everything mama still calm down with portable "

havilahdivas101:

"Portable is a lover not a fighter "

zahinabsanusi:

"Awwwww he's so romantic "

oyinlovshoney:

"@portablebaeby is rude, he is razz, he talks anyhow, he is always involved in fights, but you can't take the fact that he is real, he is an amazing artist, talented dancer, amazing performer, wonderful husband and father, he is sincere, he is kind, he is loving."

Portable expecting 3rd child with 2nd baby mama

Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi is going to be a father yet again, if the upload by his baby mama, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi, is anything to go by.

Omobewaji who is his second baby mama took to her Instagram page to share a cute video with her man while flaunting a noticeable baby bump.

In the video, Portable was seen - barechested - standing behind her with his arms around her as he makde a video on his phone.

