Rema has taken to social media with a post highlighting the plight of every Nigerian student in a federal university across the country

In January, the singer revealed that he had been admitted for a degree at the university of Lagos but he hasn't attended any classes because of the ongoing strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for over two months and Rema has appealed to them to end it

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema has sparked reactions on social media after he took to Twitter with a plea.

In January, the singer joyfully announced that he gained admission into the university of Lagos (UNILAG), but since the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a strike over two months ago, Rema has been stuck at home.

He lamented over the fact that he has not started school since he made the announcement.

"ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau! "

Nigerians react to Rema's tweet

rosythrone:

"Now you understand the feelings of being a Nigerian student"

yo.landa.xx:

"Focus on ur music bro "

michael._u:

"Them want make you prepare your mind first, then during school a few more strikes so you fit dey use am calm down."

chreamiii:

"We wey dey final year for two years now we nor complain "

unique_ada_aguata:

" Oga go private school ooo"

pressyvivian:

"You were not informed too "

t_ibidunni:

"Wahala be like Asuu strike, e no dey hard to start "

