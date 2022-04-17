I Saw So Many Talents: Rick Ross Reveals Plans to Sign Two Artists As He Celebrates Easter in Nigeria
- Popular American rapper Rick Ross has announced plans to sign two new artists from Africa to his Maybach label
- This comes after his latest concert, which took place last Thursday in Lagos state Africa as he acknowledged the many talents in the country
- Rick Ross went on to appreciate the likes of Yemi Alade, CDQ, Josh2funny, among others, who stormed his concert and showed him support
American rapper Rick Ross celebrated this year’s Easter in Nigeria as he remained in the country days after he had his concert in Lagos state.
In the latest video he shared via his Instastory, Rick Ross took time to appreciate his many Nigerian fans and celebrities in the country that attended his show last Thursday.
Rick Ross, in a video, mentioned the names of the likes of CDQ, Yemi Alade, Nosa Rex, Josh2Funny, among others who joined and supported him during his concert.
Not one Nigerian rapper on the lineup: YCee reacts as Davido, Tiwa Savage, others headline Rick Ross' show
The American rapper revealed he was amazed by the number of talents in Nigeria as he announced his record label Maybach Music will be signing two talents from Africa this year to help the African music industry grow.
See the video below:
Recall that Rick Ross had his concert in Nigeria last Thursday at Eko Hotel and Suites, where he featured popular artists including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, DJ Obi, The Cavemen, Fave, and DJ Yin among others.
Rick Ross is the founder of Maybach Music Group (MMG), with headquarters in Miami, Florida. The American rapper gained more recognition in Nigeria after he featured in Psquare hit single Beautiful Onyinye remix.
CDQ says he was the only worthy Nigerian rapper that was invited to attend Rick Ross show
Nigerian indigenous rapper CDQ, who is known for dropping many of his rap songs in the Yoruba language, revealed in a recent statement that he was the only Nigerian rapper that was invited to perform at Rick Ross’ concert in Lagos.
American rapper Rick Ross storms Lagos in style, hangs out with Kogbagidi, Poco Lee, other top celebs
CDQ said he was invited directly from America, and he was certain the organisers of the event must have checked his music catalogue before inviting him.
The rapper said it was grace for him to have been invited despite not being an English rapper.
