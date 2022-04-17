Nigerian indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile has gifted himself a new ride which he showed off via his social media timeline

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile as he recently added a new whip to his car collection.

In a video post via one of his associates' social media timelines, Zlatan was seen in a new white whip as he hopped into it.

Zlatan shows off new ride. Credit: @zlatan_ibile @too_xclusive

Source: Instagram

The reports gathered by Legit.ng revealed the new whip is a Mercedes Benz GLE 53 (AMG) worth over 60 million naira.

Sharing the video, Zlatan wrote:

“Zanku in a para mood.”

See the post below:

Nigerians hail Zlatan Ibile as he gifts himself a new ride

Nigerians have since taken to social media to congratulate Zlatan on his new ride, Legit.ng captured the reactions, see them below:

escobar_of_lagos:

"Congratulations #worldpresident."

xsquadcrew9ja:

"Congratulation zanku nation."

official_vjdbazzy:

"Why you no buy from kiki autos Abeg I’m a car dealer oo."

forevermoore0:

"SHUTUP THAT CAR PASS 60m GLE53 60m Abeg come show me where e Dey make I buy GLE400 pass 60million e con be 53 amg with 4 Pipe you won cry Abi you no go do your check well before you post that car reach 80million or more."

sendnaira:

"Sha check am from Canada government website if na stolen car cbs market place say 80 percent of cars sold in Nigeria are stolen .."

redeemedprince:

"It's the AMG trim for me."

ocheee_____:

"60m ??? Na thief you wan go thief am?."

michealmostwanted:

"He don big pass Benz nah..."

