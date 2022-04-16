BBNaija star Omashola has gone all out to celebrate his baby boy who recently became three-months-old

The reality star is attempting to bag a Guinness World Record as he gifted his son a plot of land and named him the youngest landlord in Nigeria

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the BBNaija star and his family

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola, has lovingly celebrated his son, Eyitemi, who just clocked three months old.

The doting dad shared a video compilation on his Instagram page showing the different times he changed diapers for Eyitemi and also dressed him up.

Reactions as Omashola gifts son a plot of land. Photo: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the post, Omashola took many by surprise as he disclosed that he’s gifting his son a plot of land in Lagos to mark the new age.

Omashola named his son the youngest landlord in Nigeria and equally tagged the Guinness World Record handle for recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He wrote:

"My son @life_of_eyitemi just turn 3 months old and we are celebrating it with his plot of land in Lagos, making him the youngest landlord in Nigeria. @guinnessworldrecords should call me sef o."

See his post below:

Reactions

isokoboy12 said:

"Congratulations baby."

official_julietsmart said:

"I tap from this but my pikin go be landlord from belle."

olowuesther8 said:

"Awwnnnn this is amazing God bless daddy."

nsa_jates said:

"Awww....Congratulations to the youngest landlord."

favouriteproperties said:

"Congratulations to him."

tasha_0fficial said:

"congratulations to him .I dey here for my age rentage is still a problem to me."

thealexa_1 said:

"The love you have for your son is sooo refreshing❤️ God bless him."

Omashola's fiancee gets emotional as her mother-in-law baths their son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Omashola shared how his mother travelled to South Africa to take care of his newborn son.

The reality star posted a video of his mother bathing his baby boy the African way as she used palm oil and bitter leaf.

Omashola’s mum also massaged the newborn and the baby's oyinbo mother was seen getting emotional as her baby cried during the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng