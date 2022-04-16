Rising star Edge Vibez has taken to social media with a song theft allegation against colleague Kizz Daniel

Vibez had reposted a video initially shared on Kizz Daniel’s IG page while accusing the singer of stealing the track titled Odo

The aggrieved singer equally posted his version of the same track on Instagram that was released on Audiomack’s music streaming platform

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has found himself in the middle of a song theft allegation after he was recently called out by rising star, Edge Vibez.

About three days ago, Kizz Daniel had taken to his Instagram page with a video of himself and a colleague dancing inside the studio to an unreleased track titled, Odo.

Singer Edge Vibez calls out Kizz Daniel. Photo: @kizzdaniel/@edge_vibez_sos

Source: Instagram

The clip had generated sweet reactions from his fans and followers with some urging him to release the song as soon as possible.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kizz Daniel called out

Amid the excitement of the unreleased track, Vibez reposted the same video on social media while accusing Kizz Daniel of song theft.

Vibez equally posted his version of the song which was released in August 2021. From indications, the track was a collaboration that featured another artiste identified as Dee.

Listen to both versions of the track as posted by Vibez below:

Social media users react

___harrisonreiqnz said:

"Kiz Daniel odeyewu Fast but ur own slow."

shawdy_la said:

"D boy own sweet menh."

remiboi_official said:

"Could possibly be a coincidence what you’re thinking of doing somebody is also thinking of doing the same think."

bitcoin_chief said:

"Those these things work in Nigeria where every artists repeats trending Lyrics?"

djfunkizzy said:

"Odo ewu wey be every artist anthem e reach ur turn u say them steak ur hook na hook them go hook u."

_iamsarmiz said:

"Same thing, but he didn’t steal sometimes people dey get the same idea… e fit be coincidence."

Little girl impresses as she sings Kizz Daniel's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a little girl in school uniform was spotted in a viral video performing Pour Me Water by Kizz Daniel like a music pro.

Her performance marked her out as a budding star even as some people say it is only music that is occupying her brain.

Her public performance and voicing of the song have caught the attention of many music lovers on Instagram who tagged Kizz Daniel.

Source: Legit.ng