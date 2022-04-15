Nollywood actor and comedian Keke Tochukwu is the latest actor to become a father in the movie industry

This comes as Keke took to his social media timeline to share some maternity shoot of him and his wife as she showed off her baby bump

Fans and followers have since taken to social media to congratulate the Nollywood actor as they wish him well as a father

Nigerian actor and comedian Keke Tochukwu is in a celebratory mood as he recently took to his social media timeline to share some exciting news with his fans and followers.

Keke shared some lovely maternity photoshoots of him and his wife, where she showed off her baby bump as he announced he is now a father.

Keke Tochukwu becomes a father. Credit: @kekenollywood

Source: Instagram

The excited actor wrote:

"Please help me and thank God for safe delivery ❤ (Oluebubechukwu) is here Congratulations to Me..."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Keke Tochukwu as he becomes a father

Fans and followers of the actor and comedian have taken to his comment section to congratulate him and his wife, Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

chiefimo:

"Waoooo congratulations ."

blessedmishack:

"Welcome to fatherhood my man. Congrats❤️❤️❤️❤️."

onpointfotography:

"Chaiiii my man a big congratulations May God bless you family Amen."

Fans react to Rita Dominic bulgy tummy

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic enjoyed an outpour of love from friends, family members, industry colleagues and fans on social media.

The actress had an intimate bridal shower event over the weekend that was attended by many popular faces.

Legit.ng earlier reported that stars like Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Hilda Dokubo, Joke Silva, and Mercy Eke, among others, all showed up to celebrate with their own.

As expected, photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media for those who couldn’t be physically present.

Some curious social media users who perused the visuals from Dominic’s bridal shower couldn’t help but notice that her tummy appeared slightly bulgy than usual. In addition, the actress ditched a skin-hugging outfit for a free gown that concealed the shape of her body.

Source: Legit.ng