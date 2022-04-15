Rapper MI Abaga recently took to social media to address those who noticed his absence at the Rick Ross concert in Lagos

MI disclosed that he was invited to meet the rapper but he requested a one on one session which was declined by organizers

The rapper went on to share a similar experience he encountered back in 2008 when he was billed to perform alongside Jay-Z, Rihanna and Usher

Respected rap musician M.I Abaga recently bared his mind on Twitter regarding his noticeable absence at the recent Rick Ross event in Lagos.

Allaying the concerns of those who thought he was snubbed, Abaga explained that he was invited for a meet and greet session with the US rapper.

Rapper MI speaks on missing Rick Ross' show.

Source: Instagram

MI, however, mentioned how he requested to meet Ross one on one but was declined by the organizers of the show.

"I was invited to meet Rick Ross…I responded by saying if I could do it one on one…of course they declined."

In a different portion of the tweet, the rapper mentioned how the afrobeats industry fails to respect hip-hop.

"Let’s accept it as what it is and make great music for those who care," he tweeted.

MI recounts 2008 experience

In yet another tweet, the rapper took a trip down memory lane and told fans about his first gig all the way back in 2008.

MI said he was billed to perform alongside Jay-Z, Rihanna and Usher, but the treatment he received taught him a valuable lesson.

See screenshots of his tweets below:

Social media users react

ladyque_1 said:

"He said nothing but facts."

precious__hc said:

"He’s saying the blunt truth."

bigtony_123456 said:

"That’s so crazy like ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ we are our own problems a whole skit markers Dey chill with Rick Ross ."

worldclasselnas said:

"Music industry and our politicians are the same... same boat cruise!!"

typicaljhoie2 said:

"Nija no respect anybody o. See as they Dey do like say Rick Ross na Go."

_softboygram said:

"Funny thing is Rick is here singing big meech lol 10yrs ago songs na that one I wan go look."

