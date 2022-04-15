Singer Burna Boy has scored yet an impressive record that has gotten Nigerians haling him on social media

The Grammy-winning musician made history as the first African to hold a sold-out show at a 17,000 capacity hall in Amsterdam

A video spotted online captured Burna posing with a special plaque and artwork given to him in recognition of his successful show

With the Grammys off his bucket list, Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu is determined to keep shattering more records in the global music industry.

The Twice as Tall singer has made his fellow countrymen proud again after making history as the first African to sell out the Ziggo Dome—a 17,000 Capacity arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Singer Burna Boy given plaque, artwork after sold-out show in Amsterdam. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The impressive feat wasn’t overlooked by the management of the facility as Burna was presented with a special plaque to celebrate his success.

The engraving on the plaque read:

"The First African to do it."

Watch a video of the singer posing with his plaque below:

Burna Boy was equally given a lovely artwork in recognition of his efforts.

See a picture below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Burna Boy

ancientcitygods said:

"The Giant ain't bragging if it's fact .... World greatest 7."

theonlyessy said:

"It's Odogwu highest paid for me. Las Las we are winning. Congratulations to us."

wisdomcounsellin said:

"Congratulations, Nigerians keeps pushing boundaries daily ."

starboyflyfast said:

"BurnaBoy giving him fans correct bragging rights Same as Wizzy dey give fc too."

youngnaval said:

"Make we no lie ,this guy too good,hike stage performance na highest."

pinzle_ceo said:

"The fact that he sells out concerts without inviting any artistes just on his own makes him the Odogwu wey baddd."

Source: Legit.ng