Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has once again wowed fans on social media with her moves

The proud mother and manager of the top singer was seen dancing like a rockstar on stage during one of her son’s performances

As Burna Boy thrilled the crowd with his performance in Ireland, his mother stayed in one corner of the stage and danced energetically

Source: Instagram

Bose Ogulu rocked a red sweater and black leather pants with sneakers as she moved energetically on stage to her son’s performance.

Her dance moves impressed many seeing as she is not a young woman but was able to move powerfully. Bose dancing was also captured on video and it went viral on social media.

See the clip below:

Internet users react

Burna Boy’s mother’s dance moves on stage has earned her a fresh round of admiration from Nigerians who took to social media to praise her. Many of them gushed over the support she continues to show her son.

Read some of their comments below:

Goskey_hypejiggy:

“No mother supports his son the way burna mom supports him and am super proud of then both ❤️ big love for you always and forever #Burna.”

Ifyokwali:

“So satisfying to watch...Blessed .”

Finestpaulo201:

“Lion no de born goat.”

Drbtgar:

“E de body….. This is so nice to see .”

Soolzy_d_boss:

“Make burna Dey give him mama mic sometimes .”

Benwise_mario:

“I love the way the mom is always there! Asides her being his manager she’s his number one fan .”

3plefitness:

“Mothers are the greatest. Their loyalty is unquestionable .”

Big_name_prince:

“In all honesty no one performs like him in Nigeria. for me he’s better on stage than anyone else right now.”

Lovely.

Burna Boy's mother reveals hardest part of her job

Bose Ogulu, the mother and manager of self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, has revealed the most difficult element of her job in a new video on CNN’s African Voices.

Burna's mother admitted that when it comes to spending money, she does not go on a wild ride like her son.

According to her, when it comes to expenditure, she and the singer don't think they should be spending money on the same things.

The manager further added that Burna Boy comes up with lone projects or video shoots which can sometimes be really crazy without thinking about the cost.

Source: Legit.ng