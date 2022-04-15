Popular celebrity barman and Davido’s bestie Cubana Chief Priest has thrown a shade at Nigerian international singer Burna Boy

Cubana Chief priest, in a video, was seen with Davido has he said those competing with the DMW boss are not as wealthy as they claim

This is coming after Burna Boy had taken to his social media timeline to declare himself as the highest-paid singer in the country

Famous celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest may have sparked another round of the competition following his latest shade at Nigerian Grammy award singer Burna Boy.

This comes as Cubana, in a video that has gone viral on social media, was seen with Davido as he threw a shade at those competing with the DMW singer in terms of wealth.

Cubana Chief Priest says those competing with Davido are not as wealthy as he is. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

The celebrity bar said in the video:

“Them no get money for real, na only mouth dem dey make.”

See the video below:

The statement is considered a direct shade at Nigerian singer Burna Boy who took to social media to declare himself the highest-paid singer in the country.

Reactions as Cubana Chief Priest shades Burna Boy

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jimmytobby007:

"Make una use your money go buy Grammy."

oluwashegun__001:

"Davido’s friends be creating enemies for him na wa."

amaragold2021:

"Cubana chiefpriest you too do abeg, rest! You be trouble maker, Obi cubana wey b your oga no dey do like this sef."

dannyventures01:

"No mind am . Na fame them dey fin ."

muhammedapelogun_1:

"That cubana chief priest guy go just dey jam talk....he no even be like him boss."

trustgod_001:

"One day dem go beat ham write ham down."

victorpaul_e_:

"Na him chiefpriest make mouth pass, the Cubana I no need am for him name cos he is no longer part of the group ."

bozz.coded:

"Shey nor be Burna this guy dey enta sha ."

Moment Davido's bodyguard pushed an excited fan off the stage

American rapper, Rick Ross, shut down Lagos on April 14, 2022, when he was present in the country for a show and Nigerian star, Davido, was one of those who performed.

The DMW boss took to the stage for his performance and he wowed fans with his hit songs. However, one of the singer’s excited fans got on the stage and started to dance happily.

Davido’s bodyguard, who stood nearby, quickly took action and pushed the dancing fan off the stage.

Source: Legit.ng