Nigerian billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana has expressed his joy over the way he interacted with US rapper Rick Ross

Rick followed Obi Cubana back on Instagram and offered to build together with him, the billionaire shared a screenshot of their chat to his followers

The socialite also invited the rapper to his Abuja club where he was billed to be the headline act and he obliged, Nigerians have reacted to their mutual respect and interesting chat

American rapper, Rick Ross visit to Nigeria continues to gather headlines as billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana shared a screenshot of their interaction.

The rapper and the billionaire referred to each other as kings as they prepare to party together at Obi Cubana's Abuja club.

Obi Cubana and Rick Ross gush over each other. Credit: @obi_cubana @richforever.

Source: Instagram

In the chat he shared, Obi was amazed that Ross followed him back on Instagram and offered to build along with him.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Obi Cubana and Rick Ross' mutual respect

A number of Obi Cubana's followers have reacted to the mutual respect between him and the American rapper, most of them are impressed and expressed their willingness to attend the club where they will be turning up.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Victoranichebe:

"Odogwu…Rozay should be happy he’s with the b$$s."

Freeman_sgs:

"I love seeing things like this."

Vitaminkitchenng:

"Rick Ross is very humble in every sense of the word."

Classic_bene_diction:

"When I told my childhood friends that Rick Rose is my mentor since day one."

Julify01:

"See Obi’s joy written all over dis screenshot. When you’re big, you’re big abeg. No cap ! Odogwu doings!"

Nnennaoshagbemi:

"It takes a King to recognise another! Keep winning!"

