Wizkid Gushes Over Impressive Portrait of Him Made by Talented Nigerian Artist

- A young and talented Nigerian artist, Amos Osemwengie, recently wowed Grammy award-winning star, Wizkid, with a portrait of himself

- The young man shared photos of the impressive painting of the singer on his Instagram page and explained what inspired it

- Wizkid got wind of the photos and appreciated the artist’s works by giving him worthy mentions on his Instagram page and also requesting the painting

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigeria has been known as a country filled with numerous talents and one young artist, Amos Osemwengie, reinforced those claims after he shared photos of his impressive painting of top Nigerian singer, Wizkid Ayo Balogun.

The young man who no doubt has deft fingers had taken to his Instagram page to unveil the impressive work of art he made of the singer and explained his inspiration behind it.

Amos explained that he had developed a love for integrating different art forms and saw no reason for there to be boundaries between the industries.

A talented Nigerian artist, Amos Osemwengie made an impressive portrait of Wizkid. Photos: @amosxeasy

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The talented artist also admitted that his Wizkid painting was his first attempt at infusing the art forms.

He wrote:

“We can think about this piece as my first attempt at infusing both art forms. By creating a traditional visual art of one of Africa's leading music star Wizkid(Big Wiz). Documenting what i believe to be his most solid project yet 'Made In Lagos'.”

Explaining further, Amos said he infused all the elements he found exciting on Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album as well as the visuals he felt described the singer’s artistry.

See his post below:

See other photos of the artwork below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Wizkid who has been known to keep a relatively low profile on social media eventually got wind of the painting and made sure to show love to Amos on his Instagram page.

The Made In Lagos star made not just one but four posts to celebrate Amos’ genius.

See screenshots of Wizkid’s Instagram story post below:

Wizkid gushes over Amos Osemwengie's painting of him. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Wizkid also took to the comment section of Amos' post to show his interest in the painting.

He wrote:

"Want this! Love! ❤️"

See screenshot of his comment below:

Wizkid requested for Amos' painting of him. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Nice one.

Alicia Keys hypes Wizkid's Made in Lagos album

American singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys has joined the list of celebrities to applaud Nigerian singer, Wizkid for his Made in Lagos album.

As sighted by Legit.ng, the international superstar held a question and answer session online and a fan asked if she had listened to Wizkid's latest album yet.

In a reply to him, she confirmed that she had listened to the body of work which she described as pure fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng