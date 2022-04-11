Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s crew member, Isreal DMW, has once again caused a buzz online for interesting reasons

A video recently made the rounds online showing Isreal getting into a fight at the airport, reportedly over N1500

Soon after the video trended online, numerous Nigerians reacted to it by sharing their different comments

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, is once again the topic of discussion on social media after a video of him went viral.

Just recently, a clip circulated on social media showing Isreal involved in a fight at the airport.

The eyewitness who appeared to have recorded the video and posted it on social media noted that the billionaire singer’s aide was fighting with someone over the sum of N1500.

Isreal DMW reportedly fights over N1500 at airport. Photos: @isreal_dmw

Source: Instagram

In the video, Israel was seen with someone who appeared to be an airport official as they raised voices. The singer’s aide then threw the first blow before the official retaliated, other onlookers then intervened to separate the two men.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the trending clip below:

Mixed reactions trail Isreal’s fight at the airport

Isreal is no doubt one of Davido’s most loved associates and the trending clip of him fighting left fans with mixed reactions. Some of them noted that N1500 is enough for someone to fight over.

Read some of their comments below:

Healthertainer:

“I don’t care. Juju dies no wrong biko .”

Ema_obz:

“Forget that thing if d guy find e trouble make e no defend e sef abi, weda popular or not, these pipo are human beings too, make una leave dis judgement thing aside first , Israel collect ur #1500 no leave am.”

Asamarcelo1:

“All this airport guys dey do anyhow.”

Debby_candys:

“Na this guy fit this airport people .”

__Vhee___:

“Toooor na money too.”

Victoriathe2nd:

“Juju can do no wrong .”

S.k_jaja:

“How una know say Na 1500 make una fear God.”

Sheffy2sexy:

“I will fight over my 500 if you intend to extort me.”

Jejenailz:

“Baba Israel fight for your money oh…”

Hmm.

Lady tackles Isreal DMW's fiancee for getting engaged to 'Davido's boy'

Nigerian singer Davido’s crew member, Isreal DMW, recently caused a buzz online after he proposed marriage to a pretty lady and got a yes.

The news raised a lot of reactions on social media with the majority of people congratulating Isreal and his partner.

However, a Nigerian lady with a different view took to social media to share her negative opinion on the engagement.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady slammed Isreal’s fiancee for getting engaged to who she called ‘Davdio’s boy’.

Source: Legit.ng