Music superstar, Davido and his third baby, Chioma Rowland seemed to understand how to get their fans talking

The celebrity partners know people are rooting for them but they always give the people something to talk about

They recently unfollowed each other on Instagram despite the nice times they shared recently causing massive reactions online but have returned to following themselves again

Davido and Chioma seemed to enjoy it when their fans talk about their relationship as they always tease them with make-up and break-up suggestions.

When it looked as if everything is perfect between them with several lovey-dovey moments on Instagram, the lovers decided to unfollow each other on Instagram raising concerns about their relationship status once again.

Davido and Chioma follow each other. Credit: @davido @chefchi.

Source: Instagram

In less than two weeks after the infamous unfollowing, they returned to following each other again on Instagram causing massive reactions from the fans who are rooting for them to get married.

Check out the new following update from the lovers below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerians react to new development on Davido and Chioma

Social media users have reacted differently to Davido and Chioma following each other again, some of them feel they are just using the fans to catch cruise.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Pweettyinpearl:

" Dem just dey use people catch cruise, just wait for wedding invitation already."

Jruthy_hair_empire:

"But how Una take dey monitor other people life like this."

Am_princeshittu_ojora:

"Childish couple."

Only1sudan:

"You people wey Dey search sef , uno get work ni."

Iamifeoluwabunmi:

"Why are they now behaving like traffic light bayii?"

Kossie_.xo:

"Una sha get time for this Instagram."

Davido sparks excitement as he sings Assurance in London

Legit.ng previously reported that speculations that Davido and Chioma could be back together continued to gather momentum in the last couple of months and a new twist about it emerged.

The DMW boss was seen singing passionately to one of his popular songs dedicated to Chioma, Assurance, at what looked like the after party of his mega-concert at the London O2 Arena.

Video from the interesting singing and vibing session emerged on social media and fans could not take their eyes off it as they expressed great joy in seeing Ifeanyi's parents back together.

Source: Legit.ng