Tonto Dikeh has stirred reactions on social media after she made a funny TikTok video with one of Bobrisky's viral audio

The actress and her ex-bestie have been at loggerheads since they fell out, but Tonto is not one to be afraid of being dragged or called out

Fans and followers of the controversial actress could not help but point out that her video will pull a reaction out of Bobrisky

There is a very high chance that popular crossdresser Bobrisky will soon drag or call out actress Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto recently made a TikTok video that had to do with the fact that she was eating too much as she feasted on the variety of food on her table.

Tonto stirs reactions with new video Photo credit: @tontolet/@bobrisky222

The highlight of the video was the audio the actress used which was one of Bobrisky's viral audios on TikTok.

"I am a foodie."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's video

cherry208:

"That voice sounds familiar."

nkechinwelue:

"Your bestie's voice got me."

proudlyigbochic:

"Bob is typing "

mz_andracruz:

"Bob is typing."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"It’s the fact that it’s bob risky’s voice over for me."

daze_rubybel:

"Bob wouldn’t like this."

life_of_fifi_:

"Mummy of Lagos won’t like this."

i_am_olavic:

"Wahala dats shim voice ke."

heldwigasanga:

"Bob is coming for you."

Tonto Dikeh reacts as son hits her N5m backside

Nollywood actress Tonto’s relationship with her son, King Andre, has continued to cause a buzz online after a video of them trended.

In the viral clip making the rounds, King Andre was seen running after his mother and giving her several slaps on her backside as she took a walk.

An onlooker who recorded the whole thing warned the six-year-old to stop hitting his mother’s backside.

Tonto also seemed unbothered by her son’s actions until she suddenly yelled and accused him of wanting to break her N5 million bum.

The exchange between Tonto raised a series of mixed reactions on social media. While some people found the whole thing amusing, others noted that it was wrong of the young boy to hit his mother like that.

Source: Legit.ng