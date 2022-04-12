Jada innocently took to her social media page with a video in which she gushed over her son Zion’s curly hair

However, a social media lady found the video distasteful while noting that her action rubs off Wizkid’s other kids who have 4C hair

The lady’s take sparked mixed reactions from social media users with many taking the side of Wizkid’s baby mama

Singer Wizkid’s baby mama has made the news yet again over an innocent post that has been misconstrued by some social media users.

Jada had happily shared a video of her son Zion’s curls and happily described it as “that good good hair.”

Jada shared a video of Zion's curly hair. Photo: @jada_p

See her post below:

Shortly after the post went live on her Twitter page, a lady on the platform identified as @vivixnojim criticised Jada.

She wrote:

"The mother of Wizkid’s light skin child tweeted a video of his loose curls talking about “that good good hair” and you people will think it’s normal."

She went on to suggest that Jada’s post had an underlying message considering the fact that Wizkid has other children with regular hair.

See screenshots of her tweet below:

Social media users react

phurtune_ophuray said:

"She’s gushing over her child and somehow, people felt the need to pull down his siblings."

spicyyhairs said:

"There's nothing wrong with what she said let them rest."

chiomayourfav_ said:

"Me tryna figure out what's wrong with what she said.....omo, people have problems ohhh."

joe.luxe said:

"Why are people so sad this days, it is overwhelmingly overwhelming....what is wrong with me admiring my child's good hair, is this playing or what."

fisayomi_rel said:

"These ones are moving madttt, what’s wrong with her admiring her son’s hair?? Omo this unnecessary woke/sensitivity sht this my generation does sef hian."

