Wizkid's third baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, sparked massive reactions when she called out the organisers of the Grammy awards

In a now-deleted tweet, Jada referred to the Grammys as a committee full of opinions as she listed the achievements of the Essence track on the international scene

Her tweet got the attention of many Nigerians before it got deleted and they kept the receipt for massive online dragging

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's manager Jada Pollock better known as Jada P has expressed her dissatisfaction about her artist not winning any of the two categories he was nominated for in the recently held Grammy awards.

Jada took to her Twitter page to rant about the successes of Wizkid's Essence as she called the Grammys a committee full of opinions.

Jada P speaks up on Wizkid's Grammy loss. Credit: @jada_p_ @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

She deleted the tweet but Nigerians have kept the receipt and blasted her over the statement.

In the tweet, Jada mentioned the many records Essence track achieved on the international scene and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"When all is said and done facts speak louder than committee full of opinions. I'll just leave it here."

One of the people who kept a screenshot of the tweet wrote to the Grammys, read below:

Nigerians slam Jada P

Social media users have heavily called out Jada P as they kept a screenshot of her tweet to the Recording Academy and lampooned her accordingly.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

JoeyAkan:

"Jada P's only crime here is that she supports her talent and her lover passionately and with abandon. Beyond music and the dazzle of showbiz, that's the type of loyalty and support we should aspire to have in our corner This ceaseless attack on her and her work is disgusting."

Deoors:

"Wizkid using Jada P's account to rant."

AjAdonai:

"Wizkid out here tweeting his tears on Jada Account while he’s acting Unbothered on his main account. We see you Ayo, keep going."

Tife_fabunmi:

"If Grammys na by popularity and stats BTS suppose dey win like 5 awards yearly. Make Jada move on."

SodiqTade:

"Jada thinks Grammy is Wizkid's birthright."

Jada P reacts to being called Wizkid's baby mama

Legit.ng previously reported that Jada P stirred reactions on social media after complaining about the title someone addressed her with. A Twitter user commended Jada for being a supportive baby mama but she doesn't find the title soothing.

Zion's mother was not impressed with how anyone could refer to her as a baby mama and hoped the narrative would change someday.

She stated:

"One day the narrative will change. I'm hopeful I often wonder if I was a man I would still be titled in this way? Anyways no one cares we just keep working."

Source: Legit.ng