North West shared a cheeky birthday message to her cousin and Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, when she turned four years old recently

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter told True that being four years old "s*cks" in the clip that was originally posted online by Khloé

Many social media users shared that North, who was wearing a T-shirt with Kanye's face, is just as blunt as her rapper dad after watching the clip

Kanye West's daughter shared a cheeky message to her cousin, True Thompson. North West attended Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's bundle of joy's fourth birthday recently.

North West shared a cheeky message to her cousin True Thompson on her 4th birthday. Image: @kimkardashian

Khloé took to social media to share the clip of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter's birthday message to True. Just like her dad, the eight-year-old girl, who was wearing a Kanye T-shirt, went totally blunt and told True:

"Four s*cks."

The Shade Room took to Instagram to share the clip which was originally posted by Khloé Kardashian on her Instagram stories. The publication captioned the post:

"A cute message for cousin #TrueThompson’s 4th birthday! North is definitely her father’s daughter!"

Peeps took to the outlet's comment section and agreed that North is just as blunt as her rapper dad.

Nowthatsmajor:

"Wow, I’m sure she encouraged her to endure immediately after this moment."

Roliat__:

"If you your daddy's son was a person, it’s North."

Themunchiejay_:

"She's her daddy's child. OMG, I know Kim is sickkkk."

Elijahsuave:

"She is blunt as hell just like Kanye."

_Marialyssa:

"This is why she’s Kanye’s favourite. His twin for sure."

Thejmorgan:

"It’s interesting that every time people say 'North is her fathers daughter' it’s all negative rude behavior."

Reeizdatgal:

"North is Kanye's child! I love her."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Saint's soccer game together

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters as they were able to be in each other's company despite their split for the sake of their kids.

According to TMZ, the former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend for the first time in a long time, especially amid all the nasty fighting that's been going on.

The two attended their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles. Notably, things have been rough of late between the two and so the fact they could come together like this is significant.

