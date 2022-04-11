A minister of God, Prophetess Rose Kelvin, warmed hearts when she announced that she will be taking up some responsibilities left behind by the late Osinachi Nwachukwu

A prophetess, Rose Kelvin, has declared her willingness to give scholarships to two of the four children gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu left behind.

Prophetess Rose hinted that she never met Osinachi till her death but got to know about her and the amazing work she did in providing for her family on social media.

Prophetess offers to give Osinachi's children scholarships.

Source: Instagram

The woman of God also said she has cried her eyes out since the news of Osinachi's death. She wrote:

"The more I sob over her demise the more I see her innocent children in terrible hopeless situation as their mother who was their sole provider is no more."

Rose said she intended to grant the children scholarships but doesn't know how to go about fulfilling her promise because she doesn't know Osinachi's relatives.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians commend Prophetess Rose

Social media users across the country have commended Prophetess Rose for the kind gesture she extended toward the family of the late gospel singer, most of them prayed for her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nyar Rich:

"Mother of Nation. Your golden heart may God bless you abundantly. In your house you shall not lack salt in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Evangelist-Dr J Ben Greatness:

"This is highly commendable. Blessings WOG."

Ekom Bassey:

"God will continue to bless you mummy, you're so kind I pray for more anointing in your ministry."

Anibe Treasure Utenwojo:

"May God in his infinite mercy continue to strengthen you and protect you from the evil one, may God bless you richly."

Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu passes on

Legit.ng earlier reported that the entertainment industry and its fans mourned the demise of the popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Osinachi was the voice behind the famous Ekwueme song, she lost her life at an Abuja hospital.

Nigerians have sent their condolences to the family members of late gospel singer.

