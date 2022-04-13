More can of worms have been revealed about late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter, on social media

The late singer's twin sister has revealed that during Osinachi's final moments, her husband was cruel to her

The bereaved lady who eventually broke down in tears reiterated that her late sister's husband is responsible for her death

The death of gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu shocked Nigerians especially with the circumstance surrounding how she exited this world.

More shocking revelations have been coming up about how Osinachi's husband, Peter maltreated and made her suffer to the point of death.

Osinachi's twin sister breaks down in tears Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Peter killed my sister

In a video sighted online, Osinachi's twin sister reiterated that Peter killed her because of how badly he maltreated her.

She continued by saying that the late singer's husband has always wanted her YouTube password which she refused to give him, but he forcefully collected it from her on her death bed.

Peter not only forcefully collected the password but according to Osinachi's twin, he also spat on her.

The young woman pointed out that the late singer's hubby finally achieved what he wanted and broke down in tears as she placed curses and called on God to deal with him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

aforchibunduaugustine:

"So painful but you guys didn't speak....she won't be happy oooo."

may_fair12:

"Ahh see the way her twin sis is looking so youngmeanwhile marriage made her look older than her age"

tomiyinadeola1:

"But when you people knew this, you did nothing.. even if it was coming to social media on her behalf…….‍♀️"

i_am_oluwaseun_1:

"So they all knew what she was going through ☹️"

diamond__favy:

"My question is why did you guys wait till she died to speak up?"

shindara_ahh:

"And you people kept mute???"

Osinachi's husband exposed to have had secret family

Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha reacted to the new development that was exposed about late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter.

New reports made the rounds that Peter Nwachukwu had a secret wife outside of his union with the gospel singer.

It was gathered that this new information was discovered by one of Osinachi’s children who searched their father’s room and found an old picture album that contained his father’s wedding photo with another woman.

Source: Legit.ng