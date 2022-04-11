Uche Maduagwu has directed an Instagram post to entertainer JJC Skillz as it regards some of his life’s choices

Maduagwu submitted that JJC’s biggest mistake is his decision to shelf his music career for marriage and Nollywood

The controversial actor equally submitted that something is spiritually wrong if JJC is not chasing after what he was destined for

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu is once again meddling in the business of his colleagues and this time around he directed his compass at entertainer, JJC Skillz.

Maduagwu in a post shared to his Instagram page queried the Omo Ghetto filmmaker on his decision to dump music for his marriage to Funke Akindele-Bello and a career in Nollywood.

Nollywood's Uche Maduagwu quizzes JJC Skillz. Photo: @uchemaduagwu/@funkejenifaakindele

For the actor, the move remains JJC’s single biggest mistake. He said JJC would have been in the same ranks as the likes of Davido if he had stayed the path.

Reminiscing about JJC’s days in the music industry, he wrote:

"Every time I remember how your great music changed the face of naija entertainment back then, tears roll down my face like Kilode, you for don buy ten mansions for Lekki and even banana Island if you don focus seriously on music, because you were so good and successful at it back then."

Maduagwu made sure to add that there is nothing wrong with JJC’s decision to join his wife in Nollywood.

He, however, stressed that something is spiritually wrong if the entertainer isn’t chasing after his God-given destiny.

See his post below:

Social media bash Maduagwu

sofinebuhle said:

"What is wrong with dis guy,who are u to interfere,in people private life."

singaholic_mama said:

"Are you ok at all? What's your biz with that? You no get work o."

nexco_group said:

"@uchemaduagwu how have you also used your movie career to build and buy mansions. No this is so wrong of you to say."

auta_emmaofficial said:

"This uche of a guy seriously needs some psychiatric evaluation. Ì really don't understand what's wrong that dude."

nationworld222 said:

"Try Dey mind ur business this man no just try am carry ur yeye mouth go where funke Dey."

