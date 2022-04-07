Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, recently shared a video of an emotional moment he had with one of his twin sons

The filmmaker took to his official Instagram page to share a clip of the little boy laying his hands on his head and praying for him

JJC thanked his wife Funke for instilling their sons the prayer and noted that he has just been away from home for a day and already misses them badly

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, has showered her with praises online after posting a video of a touching moment he had with one of their twin sons.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the filmmaker shared a clip of his little boy praying for him in the sweetest way.

In the clip, the little boy was seen putting his small hands on his father’s head as he prayed for him to live long, grow old and grey.

Funke Akindele’s husband posts clip of one of their twins praying for him. Photos: @jjcskillz

The young boy also proceeded to thank God for his mummy, his daddy, his brothers, sisters, uncles and aunties.

JJC then accompanied the emotional video with a caption where he praised his actress wife, Funke, for instilling such values in their kids. He also revealed that he was away from home but was already missing them.

In his words:

“Thank you my son for a wonderful soul soothing prayer My family, My strength and joy of everyday @funkejenifaakindele My amazing wife. God bless you and Thank you for the spiritual power you’ve instilled in them. God will keep and protect us all forever and we will continue to be a blessing to our generation. One day away and I’m missing you all madly. ”

See the video below:

Fans and celebrities gush over emotional video

The sweet video of Funke and JJC’s son praying melted many hearts online. Read some comments below:

Chantalowoniyi:

“Amen. This is sweet to watch.”

Paigeadunola:

“Aww, bless you son .”

Debbie_shokoya:

“May God continue to Guide your path.”

Omoalausa1:

“This got me Teary with joy , God Bless you Ejire ❤️❤️❤️.”

Adeniyijohnson:

“Goose bumps oo❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ibitoks_987:

“The best way to train kids, Amen to all your prayers ejire.”

Dee_ashantibaby1:

“Awwwww God bless you little boy, right training he has, Awww God bless you mom and dad also❤️❤️❤️.”

Funke Akindele shares reason for not revealing sons' faces

Ace movie star, Funke Akindele during a recent interview with popular blogger, Jide Okonjo, gave her reasons for not showing her twin children's faces despite pressure from her teeming fans.

Funke said the demanding fans get to see her home, her husband's face and the back view of the children and she wondered how that is private.

The actress further stated that the kids will show their faces when it is time.

