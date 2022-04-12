DJ Cuppy is currently in Lagos and she has been doing a lot to catch up with everything she missed while away in London

The Gelator crooner shared an emotional video with fans showing the moment she was reunited with a young lady who catered during one of her photoshoots

Cuppy mentioned that God wanted her to change the lady’s life while promising to sponsor her education through her foundation

DJ Cuppy has melted the hearts of many on social media after sharing an emotional post on her Instagram page.

The Oxford university student who is currently in Lagos had the opportunity of meeting an 18-year-old lady who catered behind the scenes during one of her photoshoots.

Cuppy while sharing a video on their reunion said God wanted her to meet the lady identified as Tobi so as to change her life for the better.

The entertainer equally shared her plans of sponsoring Tobi’s university education.

Cuppy wrote:

"At 18 years old, her resilience after such a life tragedy inspired me! Best believe Tobi IS going to school and the @CuppyFoundation will provide EVERY resource she needs untill she graduates!"

A video post shared captured the emotional lady in a warm exchange with Cuppy. Tobi disclosed how she lost her father and had to take a job as a caterer in other to keep her body and soul together.

Watch the video below:

Many hail DJ Cuppy

vheebabe said:

"God bless you cuppy."

ethan_alora said:

"Awww God bless you cuppy."

anike_mide said:

"Congratulations Tobi and God keep you cuppy."

sen_great said:

"You've done noble. Call me Mr.Cuppy."

the_voice_baby said:

"Mother Nation ,luv u Cuppy❤️."

nita_nashe said:

"Awnnnn God bless you Cuppy."

