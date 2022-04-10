Reports that some set of armed robbers invaded Yinka Ayefele's radio house in Ibadan have sparked massive reactions on social media

The Fresh FM station in Ibadan was attacked by some men who cart away valuables in the early hour of Sunday, April 10

The station's head of traffic department, Radio Friend shared an update of the attack on his Twitter page, Nigerians have reacted differently to the report

Latest reports have it that the Ibadan station of singer, Yinka Ayefele's Fresh FM has been attacked by some armed men on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Fresh FM's broadcaster and head of traffic, Radio Friend shared an update about the incident via his Twitter handle as he declared that the robber made away with some valuables.

Robbers attack Yinka Aiyefele's radio station. Credit: @yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

According to Radio Friend's tweet, nowhere is safe in the county if a radio station could be attacked:

"My radio station was robbed by 3 armed men this morning around 6.15 am. Phones laptops, ATM cards and gadgets were taken away but no one was hurt this is sad."

Nigerians react to robbery of Yinka Aiyefele's radio station

Social media users have reacted differently to the news of the robbery at Yinka Aiyefele's Fresh FM station in Ibadan.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Wendy_adamma:

"The insecurity in this country is alarming."

Jayna_kiddies_apparel:

"Make dem free this man radio station na."

Sureboy4eva:

"Ibadan and robbery you can never separate both of them. But why?"

Fashiondoctor19:

"Men of the under world. May God not let us have an encounter with them IJN."

Ms_naomii:

"There’s definitely an insider so sorry."

Source: Legit.ng