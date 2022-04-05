Lizzy Anjorin is a year older and as expected, she has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

A group of fans of the actress decided to show up at her house bearing gifts, over thirty cakes and other celebratory effects

Lizzy could not hide her surprise as she tried to count the cake which were stacked in her compound while a trumpet man played some tunes

Controversial actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has taken to social media with a video of how some other fans came together to spoil her on her birthday.

In the video, a group of people were waiting for the actress in her compound while her husband led her out of the house.

The team had assembled in one corner over thirty cakes in boxes, and Lizzy could not hide her shock when he saw it.

The actress attempted to count the cakes before she turned to her people, danced and took pictures with them while a trumpet man aka 'paranran' played popular tunes.

Different phones and cameras emerged to capture the moment.

Towards the end of the video, Lizzy turned to the cakes again and noted that there would be about a hundred boxes while her fans assured her that there were more gifts on ground.

Veteran actor Yinka Quadri also took to his page to celebrate and give his best wishes to Lizzy.

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Lizzy

theladyjokelet:

"Happy birthday mama ❤️"

iamadeniyitayo:

"Happy beautiful birthday sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ more glorious years mummy Florida "

officialbisolabadmus:

"Happy birthday darling."

iredimeji:

"Happy birthday to a mother, an icon.. Woman with good heart. A barrier breaker.. A great and visionary person. Her generosity is inexplicable and adorable and it makes people feel brand new every time."

fanawopofolashade:

"I celebrate your special day beautiful gorgeous woman "

sandyalaara:

"Awwwwwwwnn. This is so beautiful. Happy birthday ma."

Ebenezer Obey in disbelief as 80th birthday cake vomits dollars

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian singer, Ebenezer obey, climbed the 8th floor with celebration and a ceremony attended by his loved ones.

In a video sighted online, his younger colleague, King Sunny Ade who stood by his side all through the ceremony danced joyfully to the song playing in the background.

The highlight of the celebration for Obey however was his birthday cake. The octagenarian could not conceal his excitement at the fact that there were dollar bills concealed in his cake.

