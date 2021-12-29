Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has gone down memory lane to mark another milestone in his marriage

The well-loved actor recalled how he started to build his family with his wife, noting the sacrifices she made for them

RMD then described his wife with beautiful words, adding that she was a strong woman to have gone on the journey of marriage with him

To celebrate his 21st wedding anniversary, actor RMD shared a throwback photo on his Instagram page. The actor stood behind his wife who was heavily pregnant with one of their children.

RMD noted that his wife does not like the photo because of the way she looked due to her pregnancy.

The film star then shared how his wife decided to let go of her fame for him. RMD added that his wife said one popular person was enough in the family.

Actor RMD celebrates his wife on their 21st wedding anniversary. Photos: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Can’t believe we are 21 years today! My Abike. My Abk. My Abiks. Strong and courageous. Gave up your fame To make us a home!

“One in the family is enough" You said! Unworthy me. Thank you for yesterday, Today, And forever. I love you big time!

"PS: When your regular spies do send this to you later, forgive me. I know you hate this picture because you were heavily pregnant with Tega and your nose were flared would be a good place to start the conversation. See how well and fine we both are now! What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha!"

Nigerians celebrate with RMD and his wife

officialosas:

"God bless you both soooooo much uncle and auntie RMD!!!! Congratulations and Happy Anniversary."

lalaakindoju:

"Happy anniversary pops. God bless and keep your family."

bouquiunstoppable:

"Happy Anniversary."

mimiorjiekweng:

"HWA."

vanskere:

"Happy Anniversary!❤️❤️ Many many more great years ahead."

weirdmcofficial:

"Wowwwwwww wow wow."

