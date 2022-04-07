Wizkid's aide Godson had sparked reactions after he unexpectedly dragged Nigerian music star Yemi Alade for no reason

Godson, in a statement, said Alade wouldn't be able to achieve what Wizkid has, after he sold out his Paris show in one minute

Yemi Alade in her reply to Godson noted that there is no point in arguing with someone who might not be mentally mature enough to grasp things

Wizkid sold out his Paris show in one minute and his aide Godson decided to spark some drama on social media where he boldly dragged Nigerian music star Yemi Alade.

Godson claimed Yemi wouldn't be able to achieve a similar feat till she dies despite her French or Francophone focused songs.

Yemi Alade refuses to argue with Godson Photo credit: @godson45/@yemialade

Source: Instagram

Replying to him, the self-acclaimed Mama Africa pointed out that there is no reason to argue with someone who might not be mentally mature enough to grasp the concept or another perspective.

In another post, the singer also noted that not all questions deserve an answer as violence might be the solution.

See the post below:

Nigerians hail Yemi Alade

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"No mind the errand boy, you're a queen and always will be "

ceemplybecca:

"As she should!"

iam_sodiqahmed:

"Let the vawulence begin"

dear_enayi:

"Welcome to the vawulence HQ Aunty Yemi!!!"

__feyintholar.___:

"Na wizkid use the guy account type . Mr Maturity on his one account."

iamkellyeazy:

"Abi na Wizkid dey use Godson phone type? Because I don't understand All these Wizkid Aide."

issy_news:

"You better not choose vawulence o at your own risk sha "

mayonsin:

"Lol you want to choose violence.. I laugh in FC."

