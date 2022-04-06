Mercy Johnson and her lastborn daughter, Divine, have sparked hilarious reactions online with yet another cute family video

The clip uploaded to Mercy’s official Instagram page captured the little one rocking her mother’s high heel shoes and walking in them

Many were left impressed with the video as they wondered how Divine was able to walk in the shoes without falling on her face

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson served her fans and followers on social media their weekly dose of her family video and it was hilarious as usual.

This time around, the movie star’s lastborn daughter, Divine, took the entire shine as she was the one in the clip.

Divine Okojie rocks high-heel shoes. Photo:@mercyjohnsonokojie

The video captured Divine walking a considerable distance in her mother’s high-heel shoes without falling off.

Sharing the funny video, Mercy wrote:

"Na this pikin born me, if you need my birth certificate please ask her… Her love for over size shoes is second to none."

Watch the clip as seen on Instagram below:

Fans, colleagues react to Mercy’s video

luvlydebbie20 said:

"Walking like she is not wearing anything."

zikaorganics said:

"She knows how to step in those stiletto heels."

nancyisimeofficial said:

"Even scratching head like who loss something Love herrr."

angelaeguavoen said:

"How is she able to walk effortlessly in them????I LOVE HER."

johnfaith_official said:

"Legends say she still walking on the heels as we speak."

cherryy_stitches said:

"And walked comfortably on it . Na slay queen she be oo."

olah_beauty said:

"See the way she’s walking in them effortlessly."

oluwaseunfunmiifederu said:

"Wahalur wear kon Kon shoe ooooit's her confidence for me oooo..she no even fear to fall down. Bless u kid ❤️."

