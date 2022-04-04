Kanye West won two Grammy Awards on Sunday night, 3 March and is now officially tied with his mentor Jay-Z when it comes to Grammy wins

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker and Jigga have now won 24 Grammys each after Ye won the best melodic rap performance category for Hurricane and took the best rap song with Jail

The two rappers' fans shared mixed reactions to the news and hilariously said that Jay-Z will drop a new album so that he too can win more awards

Kanye West has bagged another two Grammy Awards. The US rapper is now officially tied with his mentor Jay-Z when it comes to the Grammys wins.

Kanye West and Jay-Z have each won 24 Grammys. Image: @kimkardashian, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker and Jigga now each have 24 Grammy Awards on their trophy cabinets. Even though Ye was absent at the ceremony, the superstar still walked away with two accolades.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Kanye won the best melodic rap performance category for Hurricane and took the best rap song with Jail.

According to Rap301, Kanye and Beyoncé's hubby are now tied for the most Grammys ever won by a rap artist.

Peeps took to the hip-hop outlet's comment section and shared mixed reactions to its post:

@theNjabu10 wrote:

"Considering how long Jay has been in the game and the fact that he signed Ye to begin with, this puts Ye way out front."

@LastOfTheMojito commented:

"Grammy Family."

@Shaike111 wrote:

"Nas has 1. However, the Grammys have always shown to be bias against rappers who are vocally preaching pro-blackness."

@_J_W_E_B added:

"Jay already in the studio working on his next album after realising this."

Kanye West announces that Donda 2 won't be available on streaming services

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West revealed that his album Donda 2 will not be available on popular music streaming services.

The US rapper's revelation left a lot of his fans across the globe disappointed. The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker shared that his new tracks will only be available on his own platform, the Stem Player.

He reiterated that the project will not be on Spotify, Amazon or YouTube. He complained that artists only get 12% of the money the music industry's "oppressive system" makes through their hard work. Kanye took to his official Instagram account to share that he's proud of his move to snub the streaming services.

Source: Legit.ng