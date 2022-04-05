Kanye West won best melodic rap performance and best rap song at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3

The Donda rapper had earlier been prohibited from performing at this year’s show following the online feuds with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Trevor Noah

Kanye's new flame, Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to Kim, took to social media to celebrate him for the wins

Chaney Jones is celebrating Kanye West's success at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

As reported by People, the 44-year-old rapper was nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which were for his work on his tenth studio album, Donda.

Kanye West's new lover Chaney Jones congratulates him on Grammy wins. Photo: People.

Source: Twitter

Chaney overjoyed by Kanye's wins

On Sunday night, Kanye won for melodic rap performance and best rap song at the Las Vegas awards show, and his rumoured model girlfriend, 24, shouted out the latter's accomplishment on her Instagram Story

"The biggest GOAT! so Proud," Jones wrote, reposting a screenshot from The Shade Room, announcing Kanye's win.

Kanye wins Grammys without attending event

The Donda rapper, who now has 24 Grammys on his mantle, did not attend Sunday's show after being prohibited from performing at this year's show, his rep previously confirmed.

The decision to prevent West from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his "concerning online behaviour."

Kanye introduces lover Chaney to his family

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West has introduced his new boo, Chaney Jones, to his family members.

The superstar surprised his family when he attended a clan gathering recently.

The wealthy rapper took Chaney along with him to the ceremony. In one of the videos doing the rounds online, Ye introduces the stunner to his grandma.

The Shade Room took to social media and posted more clips and snaps from the family gathering. The outlet captioned the post:

"Aww! #KanyeWest recently surprised some of his family and took his girlfriend #ChaneyJones along with him!"

Reacting to the news, netizens congratulated the rapper and wished him the best in his new relationship.

