Actress Omoni Oboli flooded her Instagram page with cute videos in celebration of her son’s birthday

The mother and son looked just like siblings in the videos that warmed the hearts of members of the online community

Fans and colleagues of the actress were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the birthday boy

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli couldn't contain her joy and excitement as she witnessed yet another birthday celebration of one of her sons, Chizi.

In the mood of celebration, the doting mother penned a beautiful note to the young man where she appreciated him for being a kind and gentle soul.

The actress wrote:

"Thank you for checking up on mummy every day and making the yummiest chicken for your brothers when I’m not there! You are such an inspiration! I love how you say to yourself that anything you set your mind to, you do! Never change that aspect of you son! The world needs more of you."

Funny TikTok videos with the celebrant

In a different post, the actress shared several TikTok videos that featured just her and the birthday boy.

One of the videos saw the mother and son busting dance moves while she appeared to be disturbing him in another.

Birthday messages pour in for Omoni’s son

ufuomamcdermott said:

"No naw. How is Chizi 17???? Hey God Happy birthday dearest. The world is waiting for your win!!!"

sophiaedward05 said:

"Happy birthday to him wish you good health long life and many more to achieve in life and destiny may God bless your new age with more wins ."

peejaystitches said:

"Happy birthday to your son, more years in good health and wealth in jesus name."

felicia.ejike said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you Chizioboli God bless and protect you always , to more wonderful years ahead to celebrate in good health Cheers."

