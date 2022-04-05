Nigerian singer Davido and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest share an amazing frienship and it's not just because they are both rich

Over the past year, Nigerians have seen both men show up for each other whenever they are needed regardless of location

Davido was present at Chiefpriest's wife's birthday and his bar launch, while the socialite went all the way to London to support his friend

Popular award-winning singer, Davido and socialite, Cubana Chirfpriest have formed an unlikely friendship and have moved on to become besties.

These men show up for each other in different capacities, openly celebrate each other's wins and brag about the kind of relationship they have.

Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest are besties Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

From chopping life together, to showing up at functions regardless of location and of course splurging money, Legit.ng brings you some Davido and Chiefpriest moments.

1. Rich men friends

It's no news that through hardwoek, Davido swims in money which enables him splurge on expensive items.

There is no better person to be best friends with than someone who can live up to the luxury lifestyle.

In the video below, Chiefpriest hyped his friend for being the richest celebrity.

2. Bling buddies

Davido loves his jewellery and accessories, and he has found a bestie who shares the same pleasures of life.

The singer and his buddy have added shopping and splurging money to their routine, and it's great to see.

Friends that bling together stay together.

3. Support buddies

The most important part of friendship is knowing that your bestie has your back and will go to lengths to support you.

It's safe to say that Davido and his bestie know just how well they will support each other's craft.

Chiefpriest was in London to support his friend at his recent concert, and months before, the singer went for his wife's birthday as well as his new bar opening in Owerri.

4. Chop life crew

As expected, unwinding is an elaborate affair for besties. Even the mere thought of Davido and Chiefpriest eating together calls for 'God when'.

Depite the fact that the singer has moved to the fitfam side of life, he still finds time to feast with his friend.

This video below had people warning Davido not to overeat.

5. Brothers for life

The highlight of the video below is how grown men with three kids each ran like toddlers on sighting each other.

We are in awe of the love these besties share and it gives an insight to how deep their relationship is.

It's a good thing that Davido can be easily lifted from the ground.

Davido celebrates as EFCC releases Cubana Chiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday, March 30, for alleged involvement in money laundering.

A few days after his arrest, Chiefpriest on Monday, April 4, shared a post on his Instagram page that signified he had regained his freedom.

Davido who is Cubana Chiefpriest's best friend also took to his Instagram story channel to celebrate his release.

