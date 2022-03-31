Nigerians have in recent times been surprised when they came online to seek help to improve their welfare and businesses

In March, Adebisi Micheal, who asked Davido to give him N1m for the development of his viewing centre got much love from the public

A dry cleaner, Issa Sikiru Temidayo, also got many offers for free washing machines and money for his laundry business

With the increasing consciousness of the importance of social media, people have come to see various online platforms as not only places of interaction but of refuge.

1. Man who begged Davido for N1m

A physically challenged man, Adebisi Micheal, who is also a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University pitched his football viewing centre business to get N1 million from Davido.

Nigerians took pity on him and rewarded his hard work. People were amazed that despite the fact that he is disabled, he never allowed that to stop him from building something.

From their widow's mites, many sent him tokens to add to his business so that he could get the necessary things he lacked like an extra television, a standby generator, and an industrial standing fan.

2. Wife who begged for clothes for job-hunting husband

In 2021, a committed wife went under Aproko Doctor's tweet and begged him for some of the clothes he considered giving away.

The wife revealed that her husband has a job interview to attend soon and would need corporate wears for the official meeting.

She got more than what she asked for as Nigerians took pity on her. Perruzzi, a Nigerian musician, offered to send her family some money.

3. Laundryman who asked for a washing machine

A young Nigerian, Issa Sikiru Temidayo, who got fed up with washing clothes with his hands as soaps were dealing badly with his fingers came online to ask for help.

The hard worker said he would appreciate any help he could get from people as he is in serious need of a washer.

Nigerians sent him money. More than four Nigerians in his comment section offered to gift him a washing machine each.

Beyond being kind on social media

It is important that our goodness does not stop on social media alone. There are tens of people in our neighbourhoods without access to the internet who could become better with our help.

Man who treks to work gets help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Donte Franklin, who walked many miles to his work every day has got the kind of help he would never have imagined months ago.

It all started when a good Samaritan, Michael Lynn, saw Donte walking one day and asked why he was doing so. He revealed that he walks over 8 miles to and from work to be able to put food on his family’s table.

Walking the miles to Buffalo Wild Wings where he works takes him more than two and half hours. No matter how hard his shift was, he repeated the same arduous trek back home.

Source: Legit.ng