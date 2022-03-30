Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is serving motherhood goals on social media and her fans are loving it

The proud mother visited her son, Munir's school during their international day and shared the moments from the event on her Instagram page

Regina, who noted that it was pure enjoyment, also shared how blessed she is to watch Munir grow

Ace actress, Regina Daniels shared how emotional she is about her lovely son, Munir as she visited the little man's school recently.

Regina who went to his school for their international day declared that she can't believe her little boy is growing so fast.

Regina Daniels paid a visit to her son's school. Credit: @regina.daniels

The mother and son rocked matching outfits as she declared that each class represented different countries. She wrote:

"Today moon’s school had their international day, each class represented a country with their food and we had to try all of them which means it was total enjoyment."

The beautiful actress also admitted that watching Munir made her realise how blessed she is.

Check out moments from her school visit below:

Nigerians react to Regina's visit to Munir's school

A number of the actress' followers have reacted differently to the lovely moments she shared at her son Munir's school's event.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Houseofamearypearl:

"Oh wow Moon has started schools interesting."

Standard_gems_international:

"What a lovely picture."

Chimmyadodoo:

"Moon Dey school already?"

Moyolawalofficial:

"Wow … see big boy already oooh."

Stellamaris4008:

"He is growing very fast, so happy for you darling."

Ogodonla_oromidayo:

"Keep growing in d Lord boy."

Sabinatakalani:

"I really love you ❤️basically my role model wish i can meet u one day."

Happinessjohn20:

"Have been watching this over and over again so cute."

