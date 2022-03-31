Korra Obidi's husband, Dj Justin Dean sparked massive reactions after sharing an amazing photo with his children.

The proud father of two referred to himself as a single dad as he revealed that the role is time consuming but a difficult one

The lovely father and daughters' photo got many Nigerians talking most of them feel he is doing too much

Korra Obidi's attention-loving husband, Dr Justin Dean has made a post that triggered people to talk about him once again.

Dr Dean and his Nigerian dancer wife have been in the news following widespread divorce rumour over infidelity claims in their marriage.

Korra Obidi's hubby calls himself single dad. Credit: @drjustindean @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

The two of them have at different times passed digs at each other since the issue got to the public space with divorce rumours hovering over their marriages.

To further fuel the divorce rumours, Dr Smith shared a lovely father and daughters' photo of his kids with Korra but admitted that he is living a single father's life.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dean shared the cute photo and captioned it as:

"Time consuming, but not hard. #singledadlife."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Dr Dean's post

Social media users in Nigeria have reacted differently to Dr Dean's single dad post, most of them feel he is doing too much.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Empress_siah:

"Stop saying single dad as If their mom give up on them."

Abelpter:

"He needs to relax. He’s doing too much, he’s not the first man to separate from his wife."

Callherjade001:

"Such an attention seeker."

Tender__heart:

"But who snapped the picture? Korra?"

Conniecanny:

"Raising kids isn't a joke ask Korra who had to all day n night alone.Its very tough infact."

I want daddy: Korra Obidi's daughter cries for her father

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians took to social media to react to a video of Korra Obidi's daughter crying for her dad, Dr Justin Dean.

Reacting to the video, many described it as emotional blackmail on Justin as they dragged Korra for making such a video.

The development came after Justin announced that he was filing for divorce from the Nigerian dancer.

Source: Legit.ng